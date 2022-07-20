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https://gnews.org/post/pwjeecd5
Judge Manning believes that the U.S. Trustee Office’s withdrawal of Mr. Whitley as a trustee is inconsistent with the relevant statute and requests an explanation from Holley, the U.S. Trustee Office’s trial attorney, but Ms. Holley declines by citing governmental privilege and the U.S. Trustee Office’s deliberative process