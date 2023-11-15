Create New Account
SILVER RED ALERT! US Mint, CFTC & LBMA All Prove Silver Market is BROKEN! BUY, BUY, BUY!! (Bix Weir)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published a day ago

The Mint has stopped selling Silver Eagles, the CFTC has NOT released the Commitment of Traders Report & it looks like the LBMA is OUT of Physical Silver! Can anything more go WRONG for the Silver Riggers?! If you live in the USA and don't have any Silver Eagles or want more then NOW may be your last chance to buy them BEFORE we return to a Gold/Silver Standard!! Go to your local coin store or get in touch with Andy Schectman of Miles Franklin to get your American Silver Eagles while you can!!

It's better to be YEARS early then ONE SECOND LATE!


silverend gamebix weirus mintsilver eaglesus mint cftc and lbma all prove silver market is broken

