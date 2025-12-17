Jewish history is European history, says Unelected dictator Ursula von der Leyen - & US draft Mandatory & registration automatic at 18 y/o

Unelected dictator Ursula von der Leyen:

Jewish history is European history.

Jewish culture is European culture, and Jewish life must be able to flourish for Europe to flourish fully.

Adding, today:

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a measure to automatically register men aged 18 to 26 for selective service as part of the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

While the draft hasn't been used in over 50 years, registration is mandatory for male U.S. citizens at 18.

Supporters say this will reduce bureaucracy, legal issues, and taxpayer costs.

NEW: The U.S. Senate has passed the $900.6 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by a 77–20 vote, sending the bill to the White House for President Trump’s signature.

Key provisions include:

· 3.8% across-the-board military pay raise

· Repeal of the 1991 and 2002 Iraq AUMFs

· Lifting of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria

· Continued military and security assistance to Ukraine

The NDAA sets U.S. defense funding levels and policy priorities for the coming fiscal year.



