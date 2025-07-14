The Science of Life - Conscious Hip Hop Soundscapes ((432Hz))

Welcome to this huge 2+ hour hip hop mixture that's taking the approach though many lenses regarding the sciences of life and what's important to learn about our inner worlds as much as the outer ones.. our microcosmic being to the entire macrocosmic galactic scale, we have an inherent correspondence and connection to it all, which is intricately Hermetically Sealed on the full dimensional spectrum of existence perhaps.. Let's hear what these artists have to say about it all. This mix would be well paired with Alchemical Elementalz, a dope mix I made around this time last year.





This could be an entryway for a few other mixes under this title, or not, we'll see.. For now let's just delve into this primer regarding the sciences of life and ways to discover more about yourself and reality around you. It's quite a vast subject with much to fill in, so it was interesting putting this project together.. I wanted to hit a bunch of different angles around practical spiritual principles that are integral to one's life lived right in 3D- given the proper knowledge, guidance & integration.





And in regards to this artform, the science of life includes many forms of consciousness expression, so a lil word play and linguistic calisthenics is part of the jive in this vibe- word to the quest called tribe ;)





Sometimes the science of life is in the small details of the mundane, observing how things & people, animals and all works.. What makes you tick?





I actually had a great discussion under the title the science of life on Affirm Life Daily Podcast last year, which actually sparked the idea for this mix! https://youtu.be/UvrchdLF5P8





Intro - Solé

Xtra Intro - Carlos Nino, Lil Sci & Murs

Atom of God - Bmac Mastamind

Øœåπ ☯ƒ Çøπsç¡øusπess - Nu Vision Project

What's The Science!? Lil Sci & Carlos Nino

Golden Rule - Maroons ft. Erinn Anova

Hermetic NTR Sequence - Goddess Alchemy Project & The Grouch

Synchronicity - Kropz

Be Well - Bicasso ft. Gavin

The Path of Souls - Jiibay Miikana x Sethikus Boza

Polarity - Ka Zodiak & Tiye Phoenix

Astrology - Anacron ft. Jahn The Baptest & Perv One

Our Key - I & Ideal ft. Concise Reality

The Holy Science - Anahata Sacred Sound Current ft. Atma, Decipher, Jahn Illuminati Congo, Kaptain Ryan Bassie, Ankush Vimawala, James Greenly, Shanish & DJ Wicked x Manly P Hall.

Circle Cycles - Bay Area Art Collective

Get What You Get - Moka Only

Habitat - Mos Def

Qui Vivre Verra - Fabe

LIFE/For What It's Worth - Scarub

Tibetan Book of The Dead - Riishi G7

Student Ov Life - Luckyiam PSC

Book of Life - Killah Priest

My Energy - Pep Love

The Source - Sol Xprsn

TAO Pt. 3 - Shad

Liquid Sunshine - Rime Fytas

No Rulers No Slaves - Joe Murray

Knowledge Is King - Global Phlowtations

The Science - Massinfluence

Primate's Rollercoaster - New Moon

Analyze - Micranots

Wo Wo Wo Yeah Yeah Yeah - Haiku d'Etat ft. PEACE

Meditate - Mystik Journeymen

Reincarnation - Nomad Soul

Truth Skytalker - EyezShine

Regrettably - Yugen Blakrok ft. Hannah Allen

In The Moment - Theo Lux

Supreme Math - World Renown

Untitled - Knott Tight

Growing Pains - The Goods

A Job To Do - Bicasso





Most sound samples included incorporated throughout this mix are from Sethikus Boza

https://blackearthproductionz.com/





Arranged, mixed & produced in 432Hz from La Ciotat by Derek Bartolacelli on 13/07/2025





PEACE