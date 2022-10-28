Sky turns Red in Guatemala+India from PX-biblical wormwood( RED IRON OXIDE DUST) / Endtimes / WW3 / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Oct 27, 2022 Sky turns Red in Guatemala+India from PX-biblical wormwood( RED IRON OXIDE DUST)/Endtimes/World war 3 setting up GLOBALLY (Usa+Russia+NATO all test long range missiles-PAY ATTENTION) Is Jesus (yeshua) your lord? READ BELOW. Today is now 10/27/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. This videos highlights: a large 6.8 quake/lindol/terremoto hit in the Philippines southeast of pinili Philippines 2 days ago ...as always the mainstream tried downgrading the original size to around a 6.4 quake. As they don't want people knowing why these are hitting by the hundreds daily as quake activity rises due to the planet x system effecting earth and pushing earth's natural process speeding things up. Not including what solar radiation is doing to our planet. And the sun's more active due to planet x system bodies daily perturbing the sun... Also a large 6.3 hit the south sandwich islands hours also. In 7 trees California a 5.1 plus size quake hit and a 2.6 plus quake hit in Virginia usa. As Christ said we would see quakes in diverse (various) places before his second coming as is happening majorly right now with increased volcanic activity worldwide due to the planet x system effecting earth. As soon massive global volcanic eruptions will come that will make mount saint helens look small in comparison. As top insiders always said when you start seeing volcanoes go off globally then know time is short. Well that's exactly what is happening as I speak... You'll also see footage caught by me from NASA stereo ahead/secchi footage that looks at the sun. You'll see skies turned blood red in parts around India also over Guatemala from red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun nemesis the destroyer the brown dwarf star, also called planet x/wormwood/the fiery red dragon. The same body that God used for the 10 biblical plagues in moses' time in Egypt spoken in the book of exodus when waters turned red and bitter, same with the skies. And it was recorded globally by all cultures not just in Egypt as the bible records in Scripture... The United states, Russia and NATO are all 3 testing long range missiles. Not a good sign at all, though we know what bible prophecy warned on coming armageddon/world war 3. As there's no turning back now.... And nothing can stop bible prophecy... Also more planet x system bodies were caught by me again over different sky cameras. As I caught the red planet x system body again making its fast appearance... Plus pictures and video footage credited to others to. Things are about to amplify with planet x ( wormwood/the fiery red dragon) on its way.... walk in love and forgiving daily. Come to christ as lord before late...... time is of the essence now. And times much shorter than many think......Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW.





CREDITED videos BELOW-

Zie Aries/ strange cloud-Formation over Indonesia. Looks like a possible planetary object was passing earth- https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ioxy_GMeEJU

Riichard Gutierrez/ red sky at night in Guatemala-

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/eaB3BtSTvHA

fahim tanvir/ red sky India- https://youtu.be/psPoLN1eC4w

Tiempo extremo Noticias/ sky turns red with hail in Mongolia- https://www.youtube.com/shorts/rpH6z92wT6Q

Sexy V- Red sky india- https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Fe9qPRMTPR4

MP EXPLORE/ Red sky - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/0NCtSZWE-Zo





