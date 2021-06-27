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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1590 - Joanne Signa - Report on the crime
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62 views • June 27, 2021
I was unable to cut the commercial out of the start of the video.
The group broke into Joanne’s home and beat her. They knocked her to the floor, before repeatedly stomping her head whenever she moved or made a sound. They then kicked down the back door to the rental unit on the 2nd floor, prompting the tenant to call the police. They were later captured when they crashed Joanne’s car on the Dan Ryan Expressway. Joanne was left blind in one eye, and now lives in an assisted care facility.
The group broke into Joanne’s home and beat her. They knocked her to the floor, before repeatedly stomping her head whenever she moved or made a sound. They then kicked down the back door to the rental unit on the 2nd floor, prompting the tenant to call the police. They were later captured when they crashed Joanne’s car on the Dan Ryan Expressway. Joanne was left blind in one eye, and now lives in an assisted care facility.
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