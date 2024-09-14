ARIZONA Street Preacher SHOT IN THE HEAD Has SURVIVED! Miraculous Healing Through PRAYERS

INCREDIBLE UPDATE:



AN ARIZONA STREET PREACHER named Hans Schmidt who is 26 year old man, former military medic, a husband and a father of two, was shot in the head while preaching the gospel on a busy intersection in FALL OF 2023. Now, 9 months later, HE HAS MIRACULOUSLY SURVIVED AND HAS COME OUT OF HIS COMA! Wow! Absolutely unbelievable miracle!



He regularly preached at the corner of 51st and Peoria for many months now, reading Bible verses, inviting people to church, and telling people about the love of God. But on November 15th, somebody either drove by or walked by and shot him while he was PREACHING! This video is a FOLLOW UP to my ORIGINAL VIDEO ABOUT HIS NEAR ASSASSINATION and an encouragement to all Christians and non believers that GOD IS REAL and that HE STILL DOES ANSWER PRAYER!



Share THIS VIDEO EVERYWHERE TO ENCOURAGE OTHERS!





1) ORIGINAL Hans Schmidt Video I did:



https://youtu.be/WMruUqvZyYg





#christianity #evangelism #arizona

#gospel #streetpreaching #apologetics #ministry #holyspirit #church







-----



🏦MINISTRY SUPPORT:







If the Lord leads you to support this ministry and what God is doing through my ministry and reaching the lost for Christ, as well as making effective Christian topical videos, any support that you can give would go a long way for me to be able to stay and continue doing what God has called me to do. Please pray about donating any amount the Lord puts on your heart, either as a one-time donation or as a monthly supporter!







If you choose to donate, you can CLICK THE DIRECT LINK below. It will take you to the donation page for the ministry. Once you are there, make sure you select "Slavic Missionary Budget" in the drop-down box when choosing to whom to donate:



➡️



https://kingdomenterprises.churchcenter.com/giving/to/slavic-missionary-budget









THANK YOU SO MUCH and may God bless you tremendously for partnering with me in this spiritual Special Forces missionary work that I am in to make the NAME OF JESUS CHRIST KNOWN and to SAVE AMERICA from Satanic forces!





