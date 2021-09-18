Is this Anthony Fauci Sr.? What network was promoting this video, CNN?

They are using the same deceptive tactics. Word gynamstics was much more effective back then. He’s calling all of the people who were there, liars. People have to recognize that this is a form of propaganda. Recognize that he is ignoring the facts and making up his own reality and evidence which could easily be manipulated. This is nothing different from what is happening today. Masks are just the tip of the iceberg. They are a small part of a very large lie. Masks are a visual reality and reminder of potential death awaiting you if you don’t wear one. The people behind this message wish they had the power over all mainstream media and the Internet in order to control social media. If they could’ve censored the truth by stifling the eyewitness accounts, pictures and video, they might have been able to implement the illusion they are trying to put across. Not only do they have the control of almost all media and information, omitted or not, they have the world leaders and the laws behind them.