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Supertramp: 'Oh Lord is it mine?' 1978 [15.12.2010]
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55 views • July 20, 2021
Note: I was born in 1964 and grow up with Supertramp, still hearing it :)
Just DL a new video to share also with a song from Supertramp.
This sick Satanic shitt who is going since 11.03.2020 and before now made me belive that God exist.
-- Lyrics: --
I know that there's a reason why I need to be alone
You show me there's a silent place that I can call my own
Is it mine?
Oh Lord is it mine?
You know I get so weary from the battles in this life
And there's many times it seems that you're the only hope in sight
Is it mine?
Oh Lord is it mine?
When everything's dark
And nothing seems right
There's nothing to win
And there's no need to fight
I never cease to wonder at the cruelty of this land
But it seems a time of sadness is a time to understand
Is it mine?
Oh Lord is it mine?
When everything's dark
And nothing seems right
You don't have to win
And there's no need to fight
If only I could find a way
To feel your sweetness through the day
The love that shines around me could be mine
So give us an answer, won't you?
We know what we have to do
There must be a thousand voices
Trying to get through
1,884,365 views Dec 15, 2010
Roger Hodgson
179K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Yyqffz7K7aU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yyqffz7K7aU
https://www.youtube.com/c/rogerhodgson/videos
https://www.facebook.com/RogerHodgson
https://www.rogerhodgson.com/
https://twitter.com/RogerHodgson
Roger Hodgson, co-founder of Supertramp, singer/songwriter of this beautiful masterpiece, Lord is it Mine. It is quite obvious that when Roger sings, he sings from his heart. This is why his songs have touched generations. Roger wrote and composed the great classics to include Dreamer, Take the Long Way Home, Breakfast in America, The Logical Song, Give a Little Bit, Fool's Overture, Hide in Your Shell, It's Raining Again & many more. See Roger on tour: http://www.RogerHodgson.com http://www.facebook.com/RogerHodgson
To this day, many of Roger's songs are often referred to as Supertramp songs, though Roger wrote and composed alone. Many of Roger's songs he wrote before he co-founded Supertramp and many of them have become the soundtrack of our lives. The songs Roger sings lead vocals on are the ones he composed the music and lyrics for, and the songs Rick sings lead vocals on are the ones that he wrote. http://bit.ly/1Kfgu0W
.
This beautiful song can be found on Roger's 'Classics Live' album, available at http://www.RogerHodgsonStore.com
"To the adoring fans who rise to their feet as Hodgson and his four-piece backing band take the stage... it might as well be 1979 all over again." Rolling Stone
"This is the real deal: a legendary music man, in brilliant form and shimmering presence, supported by a tight, terrific band. When you can catch a show, go. An evening with Roger Hodgson will raise your standards of concert-going." Huffington Post
Comments from fans ~
"Who among us would not know a vacuum in our soul when we do not know how and where further, we are helpless, sad, wounded...When everything is dark and nothing seems right...We often perceive the solitude as something difficult and agonizing. Remain alone with his thoughts and the voice of his own conscience it is not always easy. But how blessed ! We are asking: Lord is it mine? Is that you who leads me now ? Is that not just my desire, my vision or an escape from reality? This song I first heard in a very difficult period of my life. Expressed perfectly what I was relived but I was not able to express it by words. And has become a song of my life. As if my inner anthem."
"Thank you for all your wonderful music, been listening for many years and each song has a very special meaning in my life..your music as indeed helped me along life's pathway and yet continues to guide, strengthens and encourages me to continue on no matter the struggles or fears that i may be facing."
Just DL a new video to share also with a song from Supertramp.
This sick Satanic shitt who is going since 11.03.2020 and before now made me belive that God exist.
-- Lyrics: --
I know that there's a reason why I need to be alone
You show me there's a silent place that I can call my own
Is it mine?
Oh Lord is it mine?
You know I get so weary from the battles in this life
And there's many times it seems that you're the only hope in sight
Is it mine?
Oh Lord is it mine?
When everything's dark
And nothing seems right
There's nothing to win
And there's no need to fight
I never cease to wonder at the cruelty of this land
But it seems a time of sadness is a time to understand
Is it mine?
Oh Lord is it mine?
When everything's dark
And nothing seems right
You don't have to win
And there's no need to fight
If only I could find a way
To feel your sweetness through the day
The love that shines around me could be mine
So give us an answer, won't you?
We know what we have to do
There must be a thousand voices
Trying to get through
1,884,365 views Dec 15, 2010
Roger Hodgson
179K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Yyqffz7K7aU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yyqffz7K7aU
https://www.youtube.com/c/rogerhodgson/videos
https://www.facebook.com/RogerHodgson
https://www.rogerhodgson.com/
https://twitter.com/RogerHodgson
Roger Hodgson, co-founder of Supertramp, singer/songwriter of this beautiful masterpiece, Lord is it Mine. It is quite obvious that when Roger sings, he sings from his heart. This is why his songs have touched generations. Roger wrote and composed the great classics to include Dreamer, Take the Long Way Home, Breakfast in America, The Logical Song, Give a Little Bit, Fool's Overture, Hide in Your Shell, It's Raining Again & many more. See Roger on tour: http://www.RogerHodgson.com http://www.facebook.com/RogerHodgson
To this day, many of Roger's songs are often referred to as Supertramp songs, though Roger wrote and composed alone. Many of Roger's songs he wrote before he co-founded Supertramp and many of them have become the soundtrack of our lives. The songs Roger sings lead vocals on are the ones he composed the music and lyrics for, and the songs Rick sings lead vocals on are the ones that he wrote. http://bit.ly/1Kfgu0W
.
This beautiful song can be found on Roger's 'Classics Live' album, available at http://www.RogerHodgsonStore.com
"To the adoring fans who rise to their feet as Hodgson and his four-piece backing band take the stage... it might as well be 1979 all over again." Rolling Stone
"This is the real deal: a legendary music man, in brilliant form and shimmering presence, supported by a tight, terrific band. When you can catch a show, go. An evening with Roger Hodgson will raise your standards of concert-going." Huffington Post
Comments from fans ~
"Who among us would not know a vacuum in our soul when we do not know how and where further, we are helpless, sad, wounded...When everything is dark and nothing seems right...We often perceive the solitude as something difficult and agonizing. Remain alone with his thoughts and the voice of his own conscience it is not always easy. But how blessed ! We are asking: Lord is it mine? Is that you who leads me now ? Is that not just my desire, my vision or an escape from reality? This song I first heard in a very difficult period of my life. Expressed perfectly what I was relived but I was not able to express it by words. And has become a song of my life. As if my inner anthem."
"Thank you for all your wonderful music, been listening for many years and each song has a very special meaning in my life..your music as indeed helped me along life's pathway and yet continues to guide, strengthens and encourages me to continue on no matter the struggles or fears that i may be facing."
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