Warroom: What Does the Elite Merger Mean to Us and What Does It Regard the World As?

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12/30/2021 Jack Posobiec: We are living in an era of regime politics, and the regime is amorphous. But it is continuous, it is borderless, it is formless. And it is a layer above, above all the things that we see, above all the decisions we make on a day-to-day basis”. And it looks at countries as a warehouse, a storage facility, it just looks at resources, it looks land as a resource, it looks people as commodities to be moved around.