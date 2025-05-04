BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Talks "Peace" With Russia as US-trained Operators Kill Russian Generals in Moscow
161 views • 1 day ago

Even as the US poses as seeking "peace" between Russia and Ukraine, the ongoing conflict is in actuality a US war on Russia simply using Ukraine as an intermediary.

US media has revealed in recent years that US generals serve at the top of Ukraine's chain of command and that the CIA reorganized and directs Ukrainian intelligence, including units carrying out armed attacks inside Russia and Russian-held territory.

Among these US-trained operators is Kyrylo Budanov who has admitted Ukrainian intelligence has killed Russian journalists and commanding officers in Russia.

Thus, as US envoys talk with Russia, US-trained and directed Ukrainian operators are killing Russian generals in the streets of Moscow.

Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic

Odysee (YouTube alternative): https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8

Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863


Follow Rasheed on:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheRedPillDiariesOfficial

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theredpilldiaries

X: https://x.com/pill_diaries


How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
russiausaukrainethe new atlas
