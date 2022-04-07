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Michigan Election Fraud Update: How the Election was Stolen
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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1 view • April 07, 2022
Michigan patriots and attorney Dan Hartman, engineer Draza Smith, and the Professor get together for an impromptu update on how the election steal was deployed in Michigan, and what patriots are going to do to stop it.

We recorded the conversation for your benefit, despite the fact that Draza was in the middle of a move! Please excuse some of the background noise.

You can find Draza Smith on Telegram at: https://t.me/ladydraza

You can find the professor at TheProfessorsRecord.com

Official telegram channel:

Main: t.me/theprofessorsrecord

Chat: t.me/theprofessorsrecordchat

Official Rumble Channel:

The Professor's Record with David K. Clements

https://rumble.com/c/c-632283

Key takeaways:

1. Michigan has excess ballots of at least 640,000.

This is calculated by the record turn out from SOS website of 63% in 2012 and 2016 times CFR voting age population. Simply 63% of the VAP subtracted to ballots reported.

https://www.michigan.gov/sos/0,4670,7-127-1633_8722-29616--,00.html

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/05/06/2021-09422/estimates-of-the-voting-age-population-for-2020

2. The SOS created 700,000 registrations within 90 days of the election to voters “found”in driving records.

3. The SOS had 500,000 bad addresses in the voter rolls of returned mail.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/freebeacon.com/elections/michigan-removes-177000-voters-from-voter-rolls-after-legal-challenge/amp/

4. There was a lawsuit in which press coverage reported that Benson claimed maintenance rules would not be enforced as it would possible disenfranchise a voter;

5. Canvass teams (many led by Election Integrity Force) have found evidence of removed votes from QVF or changed method from in person recorded as absentee;

Every time the person identified who they voted for it was a republican.

Michiganders can learn how to storm their county conventions at www.freedomfightersproject.com/stormtheconvention

https://rumble.com/c/theprofessorsrecord
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healthfreedomelection frauddeath jabsexcellent podcasts
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy