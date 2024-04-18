TSUNAMI WARNING-HIGHEST ALERT LEVEL!!!

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!

https://twitter.com/Earth42morrow/status/1780978237516267768

https://twitter.com/LeMondeDPixels/status/1781000752317763614

https://watchers.news/2024/04/17/multiple-high-level-eruptions-at-ruang-volcano-force-entire-island-to-evacuate-indonesia/

https://www.kitv.com/news/national/indonesia-issues-tsunami-alert-after-volcano-erupts-on-remote-island/article_ba7fd7dc-e96c-5be4-96e8-01832e60934f.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter_KITV4

https://watchers.news/2024/04/18/increased-seismicity-and-inflation-at-awu-volcano-alert-level-raised-to-3-indonesia/

https://watchers.news/2024/04/18/the-weekly-volcanic-activity-report-april-10-16-2024/

https://twitter.com/washingtonpost/status/1781007520049299581

https://twitter.com/Rainmaker1973/status/1778451032814612832

https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1780880294674862119

https://twitter.com/TuTiaSandra/status/1780449787915210802



