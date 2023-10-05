Why I voted against Kevin McCarthy. Rep. Andy Biggs with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First
Sebastian talks to Congressman Andy Biggs, one of the 8 Republicans who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy, about why he voted the way he did, and what he expects from a new Speaker of the House.
Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.
Check out our store: https://sebgorkastore.myshopify.com/
Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289
Follow Sebastian Gorka on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SebGorka
Follow Sebastian Gorka on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sebastian_gorka/
Follow the America First Facebook page:
https://facebook.com/AmericaFirstGorka/
Visit https://SebGorka.com for more!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.