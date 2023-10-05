Why I voted against Kevin McCarthy. Rep. Andy Biggs with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First





Sebastian talks to Congressman Andy Biggs, one of the 8 Republicans who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy, about why he voted the way he did, and what he expects from a new Speaker of the House.





