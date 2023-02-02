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Russia Ukraine Updates
Feb 2, 2023
Warehouse full of tanks stirs debate in Belgium Freddy Versluys does not like to be called an arms dealer. But he does have a big warehouse full of second-hand tanks for sale.
Watch Uncensored footages of the Russia-Ukraine war & world's events.
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