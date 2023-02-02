Russia Ukraine Updates





Feb 2, 2023





Warehouse full of tanks stirs debate in Belgium Freddy Versluys does not like to be called an arms dealer. But he does have a big warehouse full of second-hand tanks for sale.





Watch Uncensored footages of the Russia-Ukraine war & world's events.





If you like our work “Buy us a Coffee” ☕ Your generosity will inspire us to keep the channel up and running 👇🏻





https://ko-fi.com/russiaukraineupdates, the





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2816tg-big-warehouse-full-of-second-hand-tanks-for-sale..html



