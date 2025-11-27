© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin said the leaked “telephone conversations” about Ukraine circulating in the media may well be fakes.
He also stressed that leaking such calls is a criminal offense.
Adding:
Vladimir Putin on the successes of the Russian Armed Forces:
➡️3,500 Ukrainian soldiers are blocked on the left bank of the Oskol, some already "look like homeless";
➡️Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov are completely surrounded;
➡️Volchansk is almost entirely in the hands of the Russian Armed Forces;
➡️In Seversk, the Russian Armed Forces have occupied 1,700 buildings out of 8,000;
➡️The Russian Armed Forces are advancing at a rapid pace in the north of Zaporozhye region, have reached Gulyaipole, and will continue further;
➡️The Ukrainian Armed Forces may face a front collapse in the Zaporozhye direction;
➡️The Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasnoarmeysk area are losing their most combat-ready units.
Adding:
Key points from Putin on the U.S. “peace plan”:
➡️Russia’s negotiating team on Ukraine includes the Foreign Ministry, Medinsky, and Ushakov.
➡️There is no “peace treaty draft” — only a list of issues prepared for discussion.
➡️After the Geneva talks, the 28 U.S. proposals were split into four groups for detailed review.
➡️Moscow is broadly open to using the U.S. list as a basis for future agreements.
➡️The plan still needs to be translated into proper diplomatic language — some points are written so clumsily they sound absurd.
➡️Russia notes that the U.S. has, at least in part, taken Moscow’s positions into account.
➡️Every word of the plan must be discussed seriously, point by point.
➡️Claims that Russia plans to attack Europe are a lie — pure nonsense pushed by the West.
➡️A U.S. delegation is expected in Moscow next week.