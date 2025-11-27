Putin said the leaked “telephone conversations” about Ukraine circulating in the media may well be fakes.

He also stressed that leaking such calls is a criminal offense.

Vladimir Putin on the successes of the Russian Armed Forces:

➡️3,500 Ukrainian soldiers are blocked on the left bank of the Oskol, some already "look like homeless";

➡️Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov are completely surrounded;

➡️Volchansk is almost entirely in the hands of the Russian Armed Forces;

➡️In Seversk, the Russian Armed Forces have occupied 1,700 buildings out of 8,000;

➡️The Russian Armed Forces are advancing at a rapid pace in the north of Zaporozhye region, have reached Gulyaipole, and will continue further;

➡️The Ukrainian Armed Forces may face a front collapse in the Zaporozhye direction;

➡️The Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasnoarmeysk area are losing their most combat-ready units.

Key points from Putin on the U.S. “peace plan”:

➡️Russia’s negotiating team on Ukraine includes the Foreign Ministry, Medinsky, and Ushakov.

➡️There is no “peace treaty draft” — only a list of issues prepared for discussion.

➡️After the Geneva talks, the 28 U.S. proposals were split into four groups for detailed review.

➡️Moscow is broadly open to using the U.S. list as a basis for future agreements.

➡️The plan still needs to be translated into proper diplomatic language — some points are written so clumsily they sound absurd.

➡️Russia notes that the U.S. has, at least in part, taken Moscow’s positions into account.

➡️Every word of the plan must be discussed seriously, point by point.

➡️Claims that Russia plans to attack Europe are a lie — pure nonsense pushed by the West.

➡️A U.S. delegation is expected in Moscow next week.