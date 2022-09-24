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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Avoid Drunkards And Gluttons.
Proverbs 23:20-21 (NIV).
20) Do not join those who drink too much wine
or gorge themselves on meat,
21) for drunkards and gluttons become poor,
and drowsiness clothes them in rags.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Poverty is a typical consequence facing drunks and gourmands.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2vrsz44v
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