FDA Approves Delivery Of Monkeypox Jab: Biden Regime Changes Rules For Delivery To 1/5th Vaxx

Stew Peters Show





MONKEYPOX MADNESS!





In 2019, the FDA approved Jynneos as a vaccine for the Monkeypox virus.





Now, thanks to the refusal of homosexuals to stop having revolting group sex parties, Monkeypox is spreading all around the world.

The World Health Organization just declared Monkeypox an emergency and in response, the Biden Administration is pouring billions of dollars into stockpiling vaccines.





Since Homosexuality and Monkeypox are spreading like wildfire in the US, The Biden Administration has decided to dispense 1/5th of the vaccine to recipients to spread out the supply- with zero studies of efficacy or scientific research to support this bizarre move.





Dr. Jane joins to discuss the Monkeypox Madness.





Watch this segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/sp





Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/





Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment,

NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: https://zstacklife.com/





CACOA is super good, it's a super food, and it's super based! Buy it now: https://shop.earthechofoods.com/stew





Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user:

https://redvoicemedia.com/premium





Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters





See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows





Check out Stew's store:

https://stewmerch.com





Support our efforts to keep truth alive:





https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1fs88f-fda-approves-delivery-of-monkeypox-jab-biden-regime-changes-rules-for-deliv.html



