How is Corporate Media Missing This ?

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ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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146 views • October 24, 2020
40F below normal temperatures with record doubling snowfalls expected and already occurring across N. America. USA passes new legislation focused on "Space Weather" and protecting electrical infrastructure and the USDA already indicating this years harvest totals are incorrect and the agency will adjust next year.

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●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●
August Derecho Costliest Thunderstorm Event https://americanagnetwork.com/2020/10...
August Midwest Derecho Was Costliest to Hit the U.S. in 4 Decades, NOAA Says https://weather.com/news/weather/news...
https://www.boreal.org/2020/10/19/332...
Renewables Reckoning: Wind & Solar Deliver Power Pricing & Supply Calamity https://stopthesethings.com/2020/10/2...
Australia Closes Coal-Fired Power Plants: Hospitals Forced to Cut Power Use & Power Prices Rocket https://stopthesethings.com/2018/01/2...
Power Prices Soar Whenever Hot Weather Combines with Wind & Solar Output Collapses https://stopthesethings.com/2019/03/2...
Heavy snow prompts warnings in Alberta, plunging into more record cold https://www.msn.com/en-ca/weather/top...
RECORD OCTOBER LOWS/SNOWS THREATEN MAJORITY OF NORTH AMERICA AS ARCTIC AIR PREPARES TO PLUNGE SOUTH https://electroverse.net/record-octob...
Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2020/1...
Epsilon approaches Bermuda as a category 1 hurricane https://yaleclimateconnections.org/20...
A record-breaking cold for many! Snow possible far south in Texas with a damaging ice storm across the Plains https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...
North Atlantic low will spread towards western Europe, the cold front will push into Ireland and the UK https://www.severe-weather.eu/mcd/nor...

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STEEMIT https://steemit.com/@adapt2030
MEDIUM https://medium.com/@globalcooling

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