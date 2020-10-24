How is Corporate Media Missing This ?

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August Derecho Costliest Thunderstorm Event https://americanagnetwork.com/2020/10...
August Midwest Derecho Was Costliest to Hit the U.S. in 4 Decades, NOAA Says https://weather.com/news/weather/news...
https://www.boreal.org/2020/10/19/332...
Renewables Reckoning: Wind & Solar Deliver Power Pricing & Supply Calamity https://stopthesethings.com/2020/10/2...
Australia Closes Coal-Fired Power Plants: Hospitals Forced to Cut Power Use & Power Prices Rocket https://stopthesethings.com/2018/01/2...
Power Prices Soar Whenever Hot Weather Combines with Wind & Solar Output Collapses https://stopthesethings.com/2019/03/2...
Heavy snow prompts warnings in Alberta, plunging into more record cold https://www.msn.com/en-ca/weather/top...
RECORD OCTOBER LOWS/SNOWS THREATEN MAJORITY OF NORTH AMERICA AS ARCTIC AIR PREPARES TO PLUNGE SOUTH https://electroverse.net/record-octob...
Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2020/1...
Epsilon approaches Bermuda as a category 1 hurricane https://yaleclimateconnections.org/20...
A record-breaking cold for many! Snow possible far south in Texas with a damaging ice storm across the Plains https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...
North Atlantic low will spread towards western Europe, the cold front will push into Ireland and the UK https://www.severe-weather.eu/mcd/nor...
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