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La conspiración del CoronaVirus: Cómo el CoVid19 destruirá nuestra economía. PARTE 1 (Español)
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105 views • April 21, 2020
En esta entrevista, que fue reportada en gran medida por la BBC y otros y posteriormente PROHIBIDA, David se unió a nosotros para hablar sobre la PANDEMIA DE CORONAVIRUS, la CUARENTENA DEL COVID-19 en todo el mundo, cómo los gobiernos han manipulado a sus ciudadanos y la agenda más amplia detrás del control social y una Sociedad de Vigilancia . Profundizamos en la crisis global, la recesión económica que se avecina y el impacto de la tecnología 5G y la violación de nuestros derechos y libertad de expresión. Si bien no siempre estamos de acuerdo con todo lo que dice David, London Real defenderá su derecho a poder decirlo. Entonces, con eso en mente, siéntate y disfruta de este increíble e informativo episodio con David Icke.
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