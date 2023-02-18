In this second interview, we again had the privilege of speaking with Pascal Najadi, a retired Swiss banker and businessman who has been a vocal advocate for transparency and reform in the global banking industry. Najadi is also known for his campaign for justice and accountability in Malaysia's banking and political systems following the murder of his father, Hussain Najadi, in 2013.

During the interview, Najadi shared his concerns about the distribution of the insufficiently tested COVID-19 vaccine on a global scale, which he views as a violation of human rights. He emphasized the need for decision makers at both the national and international levels to engage in dialogue with advocates like himself to ensure that the public is fully informed and that policy decisions are made with the best interests of the population in mind.

As a prominent figure in the financial industry, Najadi has been a vocal advocate for transparency and reform. He has been working tirelessly to raise awareness about alleged corruption and malfeasance within the global banking industry, and to promote financial reform and transparency. His campaign for justice and accountability in Malaysia's banking and political systems has earned him a reputation as a fearless and outspoken advocate for change.

We are grateful for the opportunity to speak with Najadi again, and we hope that this interview will further raise awareness about the importance of transparency, accountability, and proper testing and evaluation of any medical products. By learning from leaders like Mr. Najadi, we can work towards a more informed and thoughtful approach to public health policy and ensure that never again are insufficiently tested medical products applied on a global scale.