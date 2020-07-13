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ΠΡΟΣΠΑΘΟΥΝ ΝΑ ΔΩΣΟΥΝ ΣΤΗ ΦΙΜΩΣΗ ΜΟΡΦΗ
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313 views • July 13, 2020
Στην προσπάθεια τους να αφαιρέσουν, όχι μόνο κάθε έκφραση που πάει ενάντια στα σχέδια τους αλλά ακόμα και σκέψη, θα προσπαθήσουν να μας βάλουν να φερόμαστε αναλόγως. Ποτέ δεν τους ενδιέφερε η υγεία σου και ποτέ δεν πίστεψαν ότι οι μάσκες που προσπαθούν να επιβάλλουν είναι για να μας προστατέψουν από κάτι.
Ταυτόχρονα, η ατζέντα καθολικού εμβολιασμού όπου “δεν θα μείνει κανείς πίσω,” όπως λέει ο ΠΟΥ, να αναμένεις ότι θα προωθηθεί σε πολλά επίπεδα και από όλες τις μαριονέτες-influencers τους.
ΜΕ ΤΟ ΝΑ ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΣ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΔΕΝ ΒΟΗΘΑΣ ΤΟΣΟ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΟΣΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΣΗ ΜΑΣ. O διαμοιρασμός δεν είναι απαραίτητο να γίνει δημόσια. Μπορείς να το μοιραστείς και μέσω μηνυμάτων και email με όσους έχουν καταλάβει ή έχουν δείξει ότι υπάρχει ελπίδα να καταλάβουν.
Επειδή δεν ξέρουμε για πόσο καιρό θα μας επιτρέπουν να τα λέμε από εδώ ανεβάζω τα βίντεο επίσης εδώ (κυρίως στο πρώτο γιατί το δεύτερο έχει μερικές φορές προβληματάκια στο upload) :
Κανάλι Lbry: https://lbry.tv/@AngeloKar:6
Κανάλι Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/angelosbg
Επίσης θα ενημερώνω για ό,τι βγάζω και στο προφίλ στο facebook https://www.facebook.com/angelo.karageorgos
Για επικοινωνία: [email protected]
Όλα τα links είναι κι εδώ: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1SQXBXcSe_VUQKHdM4xdx4NAr1aWJCwjySqm-kD7KCQk/edit?usp=sharing
UHU Tv Video: Σήμερα θα μοιραστώ μαζί σας τα συναισθήματα μου... Αγιά Σοφιά
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HOPJ_MwdqjY
Refusing to wear face masks should be as taboo as drunk driving, science chief says https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/07/health/mask-wearing-uk-intl-scli-gbr-wellness/index.html
Εύχομαι ο Θεός να σας ανοίξει τα μάτια 👁👁💉 video από Χειραγώγηση Του Νου by the media https://youtu.be/YvynToHgOv4
Texans Being Told To Wear Masks Indoors https://twitter.com/gregreese/status/1281609154470256645
ARE YOU READY FOR THE GREAT RESET (BANNED BY YOUTUBE) https://www.bitchute.com/video/joUlWybJvHY/
Bekämpfung von Desinformation im Zusammenhang mit COVID-19 – Fakten statt
Fiktion by European Commision https://ec.europa.eu/info/sites/info/files/communication-tackling-covid-19-disinformation-getting-facts-right_de.pdf
“No one has died from the coronavirus”
Important revelations shared by Dr Stoian Alexov, President of the Bulgarian Pathology Association https://off-guardian.org/2020/07/02/no-one-has-died-from-the-coronavirus-president-of-the-bulgarian-pathology-association/
D.C. Health Official: No New Cases of Coronavirus Linked to Protests https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/07/d-c-health-official-no-new-cases-coronavirus-linked-protests/
Dr Ιωαννίδης: η ανθρωπότητα πληρώνει τα «αστρονομικά σφάλματα» των ειδικών https://www.eleytheriagora.gr/i-anthropotita-plironei-to-timima-tis-alazoneias-ton-eidimonon/
2022: A Vaccination Passport. The EU Keeps Quiet Over Suspicious Documents https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/06/28/2022-vaccination-passport-eu-keeps-quiet-over-suspicious-documents/
Immunization Agenda 2030: A Global Strategy to Leave No One Behind https://www.who.int/immunization/immunization_agenda_2030/en/
Michigan Passes Controversial Bill To Microchip Humans Voluntarily To Protect Their Privacy https://greatgameindia.com/bill-to-microchip-workers/
Συνέντευξη Μητσοτάκη στους FT: Θα αξιοποιήσω την πανδημία για να επιβάλλω σκληρότερα μέτρα https://tvxs.gr/news/ellada/mnimonia-me-ti-morfi-kybernitikis-politikis-orama-mitsotaki
Ἔγγραφα-φωτιὰ γιὰ Τσιόδρα καὶ ἄλλους ἐπιστήμονες! Πακτωλὸς χρημάτων ἀπὸ φαρμακευτικὲς σὲ λοιμωξιολόγους! http://www.orthodoxia-ellhnismos.gr/2020/06/blog-post_408.html
MASSIVE protests rock Serbian capital after new Covid-19 lockdown announcement (PHOTOS, VIDEOS) https://www.rt.com/news/494101-serbia-belgrade-lockdown-protest/
ΚΑΤΑΡΓΗΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΝΟΜΟΘΕΤΙΚΩΝ ΔΙΑΤΑΞΕΩΝ ΓΙΑ ΥΠΟΧΡΕΩΤΙΚΕΣ ΙΑΤΡΙΚΕΣ ΠΡΑΞΕΙΣ https://secure.avaaz.org/community_petitions/el/pros_ti_voyli_ton_ellinon_katargisi_ton_nomothetikon_diataxeon_gia_ypohreotikes_iatrikes_praxeis/
PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus https://lifepetitions.com/petition/no-mandatory-vaccine-for-covid-19
Ταυτόχρονα, η ατζέντα καθολικού εμβολιασμού όπου “δεν θα μείνει κανείς πίσω,” όπως λέει ο ΠΟΥ, να αναμένεις ότι θα προωθηθεί σε πολλά επίπεδα και από όλες τις μαριονέτες-influencers τους.
ΜΕ ΤΟ ΝΑ ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΣ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΔΕΝ ΒΟΗΘΑΣ ΤΟΣΟ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΟΣΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΣΗ ΜΑΣ. O διαμοιρασμός δεν είναι απαραίτητο να γίνει δημόσια. Μπορείς να το μοιραστείς και μέσω μηνυμάτων και email με όσους έχουν καταλάβει ή έχουν δείξει ότι υπάρχει ελπίδα να καταλάβουν.
Επειδή δεν ξέρουμε για πόσο καιρό θα μας επιτρέπουν να τα λέμε από εδώ ανεβάζω τα βίντεο επίσης εδώ (κυρίως στο πρώτο γιατί το δεύτερο έχει μερικές φορές προβληματάκια στο upload) :
Κανάλι Lbry: https://lbry.tv/@AngeloKar:6
Κανάλι Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/angelosbg
Επίσης θα ενημερώνω για ό,τι βγάζω και στο προφίλ στο facebook https://www.facebook.com/angelo.karageorgos
Για επικοινωνία: [email protected]
Όλα τα links είναι κι εδώ: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1SQXBXcSe_VUQKHdM4xdx4NAr1aWJCwjySqm-kD7KCQk/edit?usp=sharing
UHU Tv Video: Σήμερα θα μοιραστώ μαζί σας τα συναισθήματα μου... Αγιά Σοφιά
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HOPJ_MwdqjY
Refusing to wear face masks should be as taboo as drunk driving, science chief says https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/07/health/mask-wearing-uk-intl-scli-gbr-wellness/index.html
Εύχομαι ο Θεός να σας ανοίξει τα μάτια 👁👁💉 video από Χειραγώγηση Του Νου by the media https://youtu.be/YvynToHgOv4
Texans Being Told To Wear Masks Indoors https://twitter.com/gregreese/status/1281609154470256645
ARE YOU READY FOR THE GREAT RESET (BANNED BY YOUTUBE) https://www.bitchute.com/video/joUlWybJvHY/
Bekämpfung von Desinformation im Zusammenhang mit COVID-19 – Fakten statt
Fiktion by European Commision https://ec.europa.eu/info/sites/info/files/communication-tackling-covid-19-disinformation-getting-facts-right_de.pdf
“No one has died from the coronavirus”
Important revelations shared by Dr Stoian Alexov, President of the Bulgarian Pathology Association https://off-guardian.org/2020/07/02/no-one-has-died-from-the-coronavirus-president-of-the-bulgarian-pathology-association/
D.C. Health Official: No New Cases of Coronavirus Linked to Protests https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/07/d-c-health-official-no-new-cases-coronavirus-linked-protests/
Dr Ιωαννίδης: η ανθρωπότητα πληρώνει τα «αστρονομικά σφάλματα» των ειδικών https://www.eleytheriagora.gr/i-anthropotita-plironei-to-timima-tis-alazoneias-ton-eidimonon/
2022: A Vaccination Passport. The EU Keeps Quiet Over Suspicious Documents https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/06/28/2022-vaccination-passport-eu-keeps-quiet-over-suspicious-documents/
Immunization Agenda 2030: A Global Strategy to Leave No One Behind https://www.who.int/immunization/immunization_agenda_2030/en/
Michigan Passes Controversial Bill To Microchip Humans Voluntarily To Protect Their Privacy https://greatgameindia.com/bill-to-microchip-workers/
Συνέντευξη Μητσοτάκη στους FT: Θα αξιοποιήσω την πανδημία για να επιβάλλω σκληρότερα μέτρα https://tvxs.gr/news/ellada/mnimonia-me-ti-morfi-kybernitikis-politikis-orama-mitsotaki
Ἔγγραφα-φωτιὰ γιὰ Τσιόδρα καὶ ἄλλους ἐπιστήμονες! Πακτωλὸς χρημάτων ἀπὸ φαρμακευτικὲς σὲ λοιμωξιολόγους! http://www.orthodoxia-ellhnismos.gr/2020/06/blog-post_408.html
MASSIVE protests rock Serbian capital after new Covid-19 lockdown announcement (PHOTOS, VIDEOS) https://www.rt.com/news/494101-serbia-belgrade-lockdown-protest/
ΚΑΤΑΡΓΗΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΝΟΜΟΘΕΤΙΚΩΝ ΔΙΑΤΑΞΕΩΝ ΓΙΑ ΥΠΟΧΡΕΩΤΙΚΕΣ ΙΑΤΡΙΚΕΣ ΠΡΑΞΕΙΣ https://secure.avaaz.org/community_petitions/el/pros_ti_voyli_ton_ellinon_katargisi_ton_nomothetikon_diataxeon_gia_ypohreotikes_iatrikes_praxeis/
PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus https://lifepetitions.com/petition/no-mandatory-vaccine-for-covid-19
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