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Once, Again, Aussies Teach Us How It's Done - Come Together, Stick Together, Throw Out The Trash (MIRRORED)
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3392 views • January 16, 2022
Once, Again, Aussies Teach Us How It's Done - Come Together, Stick Together, Throw Out The Trash (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/AuK7MmhWhik
https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1482558352093757440
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odysee - https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/AuK7MmhWhik
https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1482558352093757440
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my to my back up channels
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
neverlosetruth3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
odysee - https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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