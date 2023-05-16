FACE MASK MADNESS – Part Three

In this third episode of Face Mask Madness on The Rock, I use four farcical fabled stories to “unkindly” square-up traitorous activities on The Rock of Gibraltar during the Covid era: (1) within Morrisons Superstore; (2) above the Convent building; (3) upon glossy creative Coronavirus laminates; and (4) inside New Mole House Police HQ, a nurse’s powerful letter is dispatched to compare Covid guidelines to acts of terrorism.

