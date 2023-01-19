I'm Mayim. I'm a Naturopathic Herbalist & Holistic Life Coach.
I'm the founder of the Arukah Holistic Life Academy.
Our students learn how to become effective healers using nutrition, herbs, and other holistic healing methods.
I have found that to become a holistic healer...
You don't need to be licensed (although some of my students are medical professionals).
You don't need to study for 4+ years in college.
You don't need hundreds of thousands of dollars for a medical degree.
I didn't have any of these things, yet I built a profitable online health coaching business.
I'll tell you the 8 things I have found that you DO need.
Without them, healers are ineffective and lack confidence.
Most holistic schools and certification programs don't incorporate all 8 of these secrets, which is why many graduate from them feeling inadequate as a healer.
YOU can become the HEALER of your home and your community WITHOUT the need for pharmaceutical drugs with dangerous side effects, hospitals, doctors or even dentists.
YOU can build a profitable online health coaching business
WITHOUT the need for years of college for an expensive degree.
My mission is to show how.
Get the 8 Secrets to Becoming a Holistic Healer at:
https://arukah.com/freeShow less
