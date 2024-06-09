Vendetta (Crime Fighters 2) (1991, Arcade)

Vendetta (known as Crime Fighters 2 in Japan) is a side-scrolling beat'em up developed and published by Konami. It was only released in the arcades.

While the game is a sequel to Crime Fighters, it was marketed as a stand-alone title internationally. A vigilante gang called the Cobras is fighting against the Dead End Gang who are terrorizing their city. The Dead End Gang kidnap Kate, one of the members of the Cobras, and the rest of the Cobras come to rescue Kate and finish the Dead End Gang once and for all.

Unlike many brawlers, your basic commands are punch and kick instead of attack and jump. You can perform a special jump attack by pressing both buttons, but this take way some health when hitting enemies. Health is restored by picking up food. Some enemies drop weapon which can be picked up and used for a number hits, but will get knocked off your hand on a hit. Yu can perform various attack combos, and you can punch enemies while they're lying on the ground.