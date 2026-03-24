Asked about potential US–Iran talks, the Kremlin says the situation is unclear due to conflicting statements from all sides.

Dmitry Peskov says Russia sees the same confusion as everyone else, with no clear picture of what is actually happening.

He adds that Iran had demonstrated genuine openness to negotiations and remained willing to continue talks right up until the first strike.

Adding more from Peskov, Russia Warns About War Spillover Into Caspian Sea

Russia warns it would view any spillover of the Iran war into the Caspian Sea "extremely negatively."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the statement Tuesday, a day after Russian and Iranian foreign ministers spoke directly about the "dangerous spread" of fighting into the Caspian region

Adding, from silent video:

Some marine traffic is passing through the Strait of Hormuz, however ships are routing through the “Iranian toll booth” set up between Qeshm and Larak islands.