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MAX IGAN - PANDEMIC NARRATIVE IS A JOKE THE NEW MORONIC VARIANT SYMPTOMS ARE THE DAMAGE FROM THE JAB
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71 views • December 01, 2021
The Covid pandemic narrative and the new fake variant Moronic becomes even more ridiculous. All the symptoms from the new fake variant are simply the damage and side effects from those who are already jabbed. The jabbed are the new variant. Wake up sheeple these injections are killing you.
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