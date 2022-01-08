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What might happen in 2022? A prophetic New Year's service (respecting our free choice), January 2, 2022, AUP church to God – "Let 300 come"
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82 views • January 08, 2022
Remember when Abraham pleaded with God to spare his city if he could find 10 righteous men? Are we given a new promised today?
"Give us but one soul in each of...thy towns, and we shall spare it in our Father's Day."
Will you please join us? See https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup
On June 24, 1983, spiritual messengers of God gave a promise that could mean the world to so many of us: "Ask and you shall receive....Bring 300 souls who should prepare the way for the coming of the Messiah unto one house, and that which you dread the most shall be prevented."
A woman asked: By bringing them together in one house do you men in one worship or in one geographic location or building?
"Of one mind."
She said: Of one mind. Thank you.
In the service, you'll also hear a message spoken August 28, 1970 about what may happen in the year, 2022: "This you must realize – only our Father, and at His grace, shall disclose what stands in the time for His great plan. And it shall be on earth and heaven and in the universe and universes. Therefore, this time shall be 2022.
But remember what Jesus said, "No on knows the exact day or hour, not the angels of heaven, not even the Son, only the Father." So is it possible that the date may have been moved forward by our Lord, in answer to prayers for time for more souls to prepare a way in their heart and minds for the coming of the Messiah, in God's great plan.
On March 17, 1978, another person asked about 2022. "What will happen in the year, 2022 You mentioned the year is important for some reason. Will man's lifespan be increased?"
"What will happen in this year? It shall be the Kingdom, or the downfall of your world. Man's lifespan shall either be increased or decreased; all shall depend on what you shall seek."
Is it but coincidence, or is it in God's timing that this church service video was initially uploaded the same day that Mike Adams gave his warning message about this year, 2022, on Infowars? – See https://www.brighteon.com/97cb274a-a1a0-4713-88ea-9fcbc23f35b7.
On August 28, 1973, the spiritual messengers of God said: Although it has been promised unto thee a thousand years of peace upon your earth...that the new heaven and new earth should become possible, that it should come forth upon the Earth, many hands are needed. Our Earth, this Earth of yours, is in great danger. Your species is in great danger of annihilation and extinction. Your enemy is yourselves. That the Seventh Seal not be opened we make this plea unto thee....
July 27, 1971: "But you can build once again both an ark and a dike, that your 300 years of darkness shall not come upon the earth—and the 300 shall go unto 3,000—that man should not walk backward and be that much less than the smallest animal upon the earth, that the way shall be prepared for his [the Messiah’s] coming. Prepare, therefore, within each of you that way. But prepare it in such a manner that you should look unto yourselves, and see the righteousness of your paths."
June 8, 1984, the spiritual messengers of God said: "We have said to you, let 300 come, and you may divert that great catastrophe, which so many of you shall dread....Let us all pray before the Seventh Seal is opened that the number of 300 shall be reached."
God, in very great love for all of us, must want us to hear.
For He will provide a way for us, if we wish to listen.
When you join the Association, you will receive the newsletter as a subscribing member. Here is the January-February 2022 newsletter from which you heard read in this service – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SfqKwI2tPFfL7bV8mJvq3QU7OXhMzOxc/view?usp=sharing
"This organization is designed, not as a religion; each of you here belong to you own religions, and this is as it should be. This is a philosophy," Ray Elkins lovingly told listeners June 1, 1974, when the Association was begun.
"There is one among you who asks, 'How may I help myself -- how may I help others believe in [you]?'" the spiritual messengers of God said, June 9, 1970.
"To her we would say this. Look within thyself, my daughter, and think upon us and think upon God.
"We are not great; we only carry the message of God. This is a philosophy of man, and a philosophy of God.
"This is why we asked that thy would call thy group, the spiritual philosophy of God."
"For her, remember that God is with thee everywhere. It is not necessary to fall on your knees at a false altar. The altar of God is all around you. We shall help you if you will accept this help."
"Give us but one soul in each of...thy towns, and we shall spare it in our Father's Day."
Will you please join us? See https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup
On June 24, 1983, spiritual messengers of God gave a promise that could mean the world to so many of us: "Ask and you shall receive....Bring 300 souls who should prepare the way for the coming of the Messiah unto one house, and that which you dread the most shall be prevented."
A woman asked: By bringing them together in one house do you men in one worship or in one geographic location or building?
"Of one mind."
She said: Of one mind. Thank you.
In the service, you'll also hear a message spoken August 28, 1970 about what may happen in the year, 2022: "This you must realize – only our Father, and at His grace, shall disclose what stands in the time for His great plan. And it shall be on earth and heaven and in the universe and universes. Therefore, this time shall be 2022.
But remember what Jesus said, "No on knows the exact day or hour, not the angels of heaven, not even the Son, only the Father." So is it possible that the date may have been moved forward by our Lord, in answer to prayers for time for more souls to prepare a way in their heart and minds for the coming of the Messiah, in God's great plan.
On March 17, 1978, another person asked about 2022. "What will happen in the year, 2022 You mentioned the year is important for some reason. Will man's lifespan be increased?"
"What will happen in this year? It shall be the Kingdom, or the downfall of your world. Man's lifespan shall either be increased or decreased; all shall depend on what you shall seek."
Is it but coincidence, or is it in God's timing that this church service video was initially uploaded the same day that Mike Adams gave his warning message about this year, 2022, on Infowars? – See https://www.brighteon.com/97cb274a-a1a0-4713-88ea-9fcbc23f35b7.
On August 28, 1973, the spiritual messengers of God said: Although it has been promised unto thee a thousand years of peace upon your earth...that the new heaven and new earth should become possible, that it should come forth upon the Earth, many hands are needed. Our Earth, this Earth of yours, is in great danger. Your species is in great danger of annihilation and extinction. Your enemy is yourselves. That the Seventh Seal not be opened we make this plea unto thee....
July 27, 1971: "But you can build once again both an ark and a dike, that your 300 years of darkness shall not come upon the earth—and the 300 shall go unto 3,000—that man should not walk backward and be that much less than the smallest animal upon the earth, that the way shall be prepared for his [the Messiah’s] coming. Prepare, therefore, within each of you that way. But prepare it in such a manner that you should look unto yourselves, and see the righteousness of your paths."
June 8, 1984, the spiritual messengers of God said: "We have said to you, let 300 come, and you may divert that great catastrophe, which so many of you shall dread....Let us all pray before the Seventh Seal is opened that the number of 300 shall be reached."
God, in very great love for all of us, must want us to hear.
For He will provide a way for us, if we wish to listen.
When you join the Association, you will receive the newsletter as a subscribing member. Here is the January-February 2022 newsletter from which you heard read in this service – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SfqKwI2tPFfL7bV8mJvq3QU7OXhMzOxc/view?usp=sharing
"This organization is designed, not as a religion; each of you here belong to you own religions, and this is as it should be. This is a philosophy," Ray Elkins lovingly told listeners June 1, 1974, when the Association was begun.
"There is one among you who asks, 'How may I help myself -- how may I help others believe in [you]?'" the spiritual messengers of God said, June 9, 1970.
"To her we would say this. Look within thyself, my daughter, and think upon us and think upon God.
"We are not great; we only carry the message of God. This is a philosophy of man, and a philosophy of God.
"This is why we asked that thy would call thy group, the spiritual philosophy of God."
"For her, remember that God is with thee everywhere. It is not necessary to fall on your knees at a false altar. The altar of God is all around you. We shall help you if you will accept this help."
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