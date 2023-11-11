Create New Account
Authentic Asian Garlic Fried Rice
Food Ranger Alice
Authentic Asian Garlic Fried Rice


Ingredients 

2 cups cooked long grain rice (left over rice is better)
2 tablespoons coconut oil or olive oil
20 grams garlic (3 large cloves, minced)
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper



Preparation

Use your hands to break up any clumps of rice.
In a large frying pan, add the oil and garlic and heat over medium-high heat, stirring regularly to ensure even browning. Fry the garlic until most of the sizzling subsides and the garlic is a golden brown color.
Remove half of the garlic from the pan, leaving the oil behind.
Add the rice and toss to coat evenly with the oil and garlic.
Stir-fry the rice until it's heated through. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Serve hot and garnish with the reserved garlic. 

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 

Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com


Keywords
foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealth foodcooking

