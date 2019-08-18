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Dear Facebook (Facebook Take Me Back)
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154 views • August 18, 2019
Some of you may not know about my recently being banned on FaceBook.
It’s no surprise that 98% of my videos on YouTube have been de-monetized and almost never get recommended by YouTube.
If that’s not inspiration for a song, I don’t know what is!
It’s catchy, it’s funny, and it’ll get me banned once again.
Let's all give a nice middle finger to BIG TECH and make this go viral!!
➡️ NEAL'S MUSIC ON SPOTIFY
https://open.spotify.com/artist/27igisUpuNVX01YXtl1kXE
➡️ BECOME A PATRON for as little as the price of a cup of coffee:
http://www.patreon.com/nealfox
➡️ ART | MUSIC | MERCH with a MESSAGE:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/rattlingthecage
➡️ VISIT NEAL'S SITE:
http://www.therealnealfox.com/
https://twitter.com/nealfox
https://www.facebook.com/TheRealNealFox
http://www.theConspiracyProject.com
© 2020, Foxalot Music — BMI
© 2020, Video, art and animation, Neal Fox
News clips used under the Fair Use copyright law for education and satire.
It’s no surprise that 98% of my videos on YouTube have been de-monetized and almost never get recommended by YouTube.
If that’s not inspiration for a song, I don’t know what is!
It’s catchy, it’s funny, and it’ll get me banned once again.
Let's all give a nice middle finger to BIG TECH and make this go viral!!
➡️ NEAL'S MUSIC ON SPOTIFY
https://open.spotify.com/artist/27igisUpuNVX01YXtl1kXE
➡️ BECOME A PATRON for as little as the price of a cup of coffee:
http://www.patreon.com/nealfox
➡️ ART | MUSIC | MERCH with a MESSAGE:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/rattlingthecage
➡️ VISIT NEAL'S SITE:
http://www.therealnealfox.com/
https://twitter.com/nealfox
https://www.facebook.com/TheRealNealFox
http://www.theConspiracyProject.com
© 2020, Foxalot Music — BMI
© 2020, Video, art and animation, Neal Fox
News clips used under the Fair Use copyright law for education and satire.
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