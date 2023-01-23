Slanted Science

In the last two uploads we showed you how scientists are learning how they are being lied to about evolution, how the powers that ought not to be are the ones hiding these things from us, and today you will see some evidences to get the gears turning about just how badly the real science has been (at the least) a good bit slanted, if not totally upside down.

Today: new evidence in dinosaur bones and the serious massive amount of information in our DNA.