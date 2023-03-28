The Galactic Portal Awaits You! Get On Your Mission! Starseed Expansion Course

The portal gateway is OPEN. With 10 LIVE calls and 20 HOURS of starseedcontent with galactivations, you will get activated, expand your starseed
knowledge, shift your DNA, and learn the true galactic history. Take a journey
to your galactic family, activate your 12D chakra system...and so much more !
The Countdown is on! Make sure you register for our upcoming Starseed
Expansion Course by March 30th. We also have a limited time special coupon
code below for some major savings. Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar
\----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
⏳ FINAL WEEK FOR ENROLLMENT. WE'RE FILLING UP FAST! ⏳ 👽✨ STARSEED EXPANSION 👽✨
AND ADVANCED LEVELS OF CONSCIOUSNESS COURSE ⏳ LIMITED TIME SPECIAL OFFER
COUPON: $44 OFF CODE “starseed44” 4 Days 20 Hours of Galactic Activation with
Indigo Angel222 , Pink Bella Aloha & Lightstar NOW IS THE TIME! Don't wait
until the last moment, as there are LIMITED SPACES available! ⏱️ 🏫 DETAILS &
VIEW FULL COURSE OUTLINE https://www.lightstarcreations.com/st... 🌐 ENROLL IN
STARSEED EXPANSION COURSE https://learn.indigoangel222.com/cour... WHO'S
TEACHING: @IndigoAngel @AlohaPinkBella888 @Lightstarcreations WHEN: March 31,
April 1, April 2, April 3 2023 ONLINE LIVE WEBINAR CLASSES
\------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
🎴 2ND EDITION MAGICAL DIMENSIONS AND/OR CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECKS:
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All
Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲 (Patreon)
https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐
(Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE
ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:
▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)
https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)
https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎
SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/
CSID: 9b3a5381443a9fae
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.