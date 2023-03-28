Create New Account
The Galactic Portal Awaits You! Get On Your Mission! Starseed Expansion Course
0 views
channel image
Lightstar Creations
Published Yesterday |
The portal gateway is OPEN. With 10 LIVE calls and 20 HOURS of starseedcontent with galactivations, you will get activated, expand your starseed

knowledge, shift your DNA, and learn the true galactic history. Take a journey

to your galactic family, activate your 12D chakra system...and so much more !

The Countdown is on! Make sure you register for our upcoming Starseed

Expansion Course by March 30th. We also have a limited time special coupon

code below for some major savings. Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar

\----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

⏳ FINAL WEEK FOR ENROLLMENT. WE'RE FILLING UP FAST! ⏳ 👽✨ STARSEED EXPANSION 👽✨

AND ADVANCED LEVELS OF CONSCIOUSNESS COURSE ⏳ LIMITED TIME SPECIAL OFFER

COUPON: $44 OFF CODE “starseed44” 4 Days 20 Hours of Galactic Activation with

Indigo Angel222 , Pink Bella Aloha & Lightstar NOW IS THE TIME! Don't wait

until the last moment, as there are LIMITED SPACES available! ⏱️ 🏫 DETAILS &

