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History Fails to Record Where Adolf Hitler was Right
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185 views • December 01, 2020
In truth, it is impossible to encapsulate history within a single consecrated version, but that is what history is and probably has always been. History is written by the victors of wars and conquests, it is the "Lie Commonly Agreed Upon". History is a device; a mechanism for containment and control of thought and belief. History is the base ingredient for the creation of nationalism and patriotism, both of which are essential in pitting group against group. Increasingly, around the world, history is a story that citizens cannot deviate from for fear of severe penalty. In short, history is not interested in what really happened or of the countless perspectives from which it was experienced. History only tells it one way...the way that benefits the elite; our masters.....and you better fucking believe it and tell it right or else. That is the reason I like this account of the life of Adolf Hitler. Not because I believe it is 100% true but because it tells the story differently. I like it because it causes me to think and inquire and research and question rather than simply accept. On top of all of that, I find it to be a very well told story and deeply interesting.
re-upload of: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssCkc... - by Eric Dubay "They say "the winner's write history," it is absolutely true, and the most egregious example in modern times has to be the mainstream (mis)understanding of Adolf Hitler and pre-WWII Germany. Adolf Hitler was actually a vegetarian, animal-lover, an author, an artist, a political activist, economic reformer and nominated for a Nobel Peace prize. He enacted the world's first anti-animal cruelty, anti-pollution, and anti-smoking laws. Unlike the demonic portrait that the "allies" painted of him, Hitler was beloved by his people, he wanted nothing but peace, and never ordered the extermination of a single Jew. The largely Jewish-controlled mainstream media has ever since painted an evil picture of Hitler and the Jew World Order has even enacted laws in 16 European countries prohibiting free-speech on the issues of Judaism, Hitler and the Holocaust. I have compiled/edited this comprehensive documentary in the hopes of shedding light on one of the darkest secrets in world history. Please download, re-upload, and share this with everyone you can as this is a key lynch-pin issue and one which gets people censored and banned from JewTube regularly. Special thanks to the makers of Hellstorm, The Greatest Story Never Told, The Great Taboo, A Devil in Disguise, Jewish Ritual Murder, and all the other original video sources!" For more information visit: http://www.atlanteanconspiracy.com/se... For people having trouble viewing this in your country, you can download the entire film here: http://www.mediafire.com/watch/88htsc... Eric Dubay is AWESOME !!!!!
re-upload of: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssCkc... - by Eric Dubay "They say "the winner's write history," it is absolutely true, and the most egregious example in modern times has to be the mainstream (mis)understanding of Adolf Hitler and pre-WWII Germany. Adolf Hitler was actually a vegetarian, animal-lover, an author, an artist, a political activist, economic reformer and nominated for a Nobel Peace prize. He enacted the world's first anti-animal cruelty, anti-pollution, and anti-smoking laws. Unlike the demonic portrait that the "allies" painted of him, Hitler was beloved by his people, he wanted nothing but peace, and never ordered the extermination of a single Jew. The largely Jewish-controlled mainstream media has ever since painted an evil picture of Hitler and the Jew World Order has even enacted laws in 16 European countries prohibiting free-speech on the issues of Judaism, Hitler and the Holocaust. I have compiled/edited this comprehensive documentary in the hopes of shedding light on one of the darkest secrets in world history. Please download, re-upload, and share this with everyone you can as this is a key lynch-pin issue and one which gets people censored and banned from JewTube regularly. Special thanks to the makers of Hellstorm, The Greatest Story Never Told, The Great Taboo, A Devil in Disguise, Jewish Ritual Murder, and all the other original video sources!" For more information visit: http://www.atlanteanconspiracy.com/se... For people having trouble viewing this in your country, you can download the entire film here: http://www.mediafire.com/watch/88htsc... Eric Dubay is AWESOME !!!!!
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