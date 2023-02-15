OHIO Body camera footage shows the moments leading up to the arrest of a NewsNation reporter

Russia Ukraine Updates
Feb 15, 2023
Body camera footage shows the moments leading up to the arrest of a NewsNation reporter, including a part of an argument between a member of Ohio’s National Guard and correspondent Evan Lambert.
This is what a police state looks like.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29lchg-body-camera-footage-shows-the-moments-leading-up-to-the-arrest-of-a-newsnat.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.