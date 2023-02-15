OHIO Body camera footage shows the moments leading up to the arrest of a NewsNation reporter

Russia Ukraine Updates





Feb 15, 2023





Body camera footage shows the moments leading up to the arrest of a NewsNation reporter, including a part of an argument between a member of Ohio’s National Guard and correspondent Evan Lambert.





This is what a police state looks like.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29lchg-body-camera-footage-shows-the-moments-leading-up-to-the-arrest-of-a-newsnat.html



