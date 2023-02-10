https://gettr.com/post/p27vnlne279
2/9/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: All the CCP’s infiltration to the US will be investigated and made clear through our cases; the balloon incident has boosted the CCP’s arrogance and they claimed to make some big move when Speaker McCarthy visits Taiwan; the traitors to the US, Taiwan and Hong Kong and the several families of the CCP’s kleptocrats will be brought to trial by the whole world; it's time for the world to have a brand new start.
#CCPinfiltrationtoUS #traitorstoUS #traitorstoTaiwan #traitorstoHK #SpeakerMcCacryvisitTaiwan #balloonincident #CCPkleptcrats
2/9/2023 文贵盖特：中共在美国的渗透都会通过我们的案子查得一清二楚；气球事件助长了中共的嚣张气焰，他们声称要在麦卡锡议长访台有大行动；卖美贼、卖台贼、卖港贼和中共的几个盗国贼家庭都将受到全世界的审判；这个世界到了必须要重新一个新的开始的时候
#中共渗透美国 #卖美贼 #卖台贼 #卖港贼 #麦卡锡议长访台 #气球事件 #中共盗国贼
