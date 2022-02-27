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The Information & Psychological War Has Been Waged Against Us For Years
TruthTalkWithSteve
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2 views • February 27, 2022
When you get in a car crash and the EMT gives you a shot that knocks you out and when you wake up you are in the ICU on a Ventilator with no broken bones, or other injuries, something is not right.

Ben Gordon tells the story about how he wakes up on a Ventilator and pulls it, the IV and catheter out immediately and staggers to the doorway to find out why the hell he was put on a Vent and given propofol and other sedatives to knock him out?

This is just another story that you can’t make up. There’s an agenda at the hospitals that incentives them with up to $100,000 for Covid patients who are put on Ventilators.

How in the hell can you put someone who is healthy on a Ventilator when there is no reason to unless the hospital staff has been coached to do so, so the hospital can capitalize on this bullshit our Government and the CCP pulling the strings has done to us that we the people pay for. Not only by the taxes we pay but by many lives lost. Hospitals have murdered thousands and thousands over the past two years. Most of who would have never died had they been given the treatments we all know work, rather than the protocols given by Fauci and his cronies from the CDC.


Ben Gordon Video - Car Accident Victim Put on Ventilator https://rumble.com/vv7o9q-update-hospital-that-vented-and-nearly-killed-him-redacts-medical-records.html

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