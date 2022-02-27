The Information & Psychological War Has Been Waged Against Us For Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ben Gordon tells the story about how he wakes up on a Ventilator and pulls it, the IV and catheter out immediately and staggers to the doorway to find out why the hell he was put on a Vent and given propofol and other sedatives to knock him out?
This is just another story that you can’t make up. There’s an agenda at the hospitals that incentives them with up to $100,000 for Covid patients who are put on Ventilators.
How in the hell can you put someone who is healthy on a Ventilator when there is no reason to unless the hospital staff has been coached to do so, so the hospital can capitalize on this bullshit our Government and the CCP pulling the strings has done to us that we the people pay for. Not only by the taxes we pay but by many lives lost. Hospitals have murdered thousands and thousands over the past two years. Most of who would have never died had they been given the treatments we all know work, rather than the protocols given by Fauci and his cronies from the CDC.
Ben Gordon Video - Car Accident Victim Put on Ventilator https://rumble.com/vv7o9q-update-hospital-that-vented-and-nearly-killed-him-redacts-medical-records.html
Connect with Steve:
https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
https://lifeafteraddictionandindictment.com
https://facebook.com/stevecloward1
https://instagram.com/swcloward
𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬:
My Pillow
Save up to 70% at https://www.mypillow.com/truthtalk when you use the promo code, 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤
Dr. Zelenko’s Z Stack Formula
www.zstackhealth .com
My Patriot Supply
Save $100 with a three month supply of food storage go to www.getpreparedwithsteve.com
To save big!
Titan Survival - Get prepared with all the survival gear you need at Titan Survival
https://bit.ly/33I8h6J