9-28-19 - Dream, The Word for Today, and Skywatcher forecast for this morning



Acts 9:36-43



Dorcas restored to life



9:36 Now there was at Joppa a certain disciple named Tabitha, which by interpretation is called Dorcas: this woman was full of good works and almsdeeds which she did. 9:37 And it came to pass in those days, that she was sick, and died: whom when they had washed, they laid her in an upper chamber. 9:38 And forasmuch as Lydda was nigh to Joppa, and the disciples had heard that Peter was there, they sent unto him two men, desiring him that he would not delay to come to them. 9:39 Then Peter arose and went with them. When he was come, they brought him into the upper chamber: and all the widows stood by him weeping, and shewing the coats and garments which Dorcas made, while she was with them. 9:40 But Peter put them all forth, and kneeled down, and prayed; and turning him to the body said, Tabitha, arise. And she opened her eyes: and when she saw Peter, she sat up. 9:41 And he gave her his hand, and lifted her up, and when he had called the saints and widows, presented her alive. 9:42 And it was known throughout all Joppa; and many believed in the Lord. 9:43 And it came to pass, that he tarried many days in Joppa with one Simon a tanner.



7:20 am



Current Conditions for Marion County, FL



Fair

68°F

20°C

Humidity 96%



Wind Speed Calm

Barometer 30.07 in (1018.3 mb)

Dewpoint 67°F (19°C)

Visibility 10.00 mi



28 Sep 6:51 am EDT



Weather Forecast for Marion County, FL



Today: A 10 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind.



Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.



Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.



Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.



The Skywatcher feels rested.

The Weatherman wants to go to Mass today.