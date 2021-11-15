© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"WHAT YOU NEVER HEARD BEFORE" - SEX & POWER RITUALS IN GOVERNMENT
Follow
10
Share
Report
623 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy reveals secrets and today's secret exposes the world of sexual predators in the halls of power. In Washington D.C. and EVERY STATE CAPITAL, as well as every place of leadership, flesh is traded for power and a leg up the ladder. Powerful families are destroyed as they pay the price and many innocent lives are lost due to this embedded sex trade. Sexual immorality has made America weak and rotten, that's why she will fall. In the end Mystery Babylon will be broken before the whole world- this is the word of the Lord.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/06/what-you-never-heard-before-pt-1-july-6-2019/
Other pages to visit on the blog:
PROPHECY: https://the-masters-voice.com/prophecy/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy reveals secrets and today's secret exposes the world of sexual predators in the halls of power. In Washington D.C. and EVERY STATE CAPITAL, as well as every place of leadership, flesh is traded for power and a leg up the ladder. Powerful families are destroyed as they pay the price and many innocent lives are lost due to this embedded sex trade. Sexual immorality has made America weak and rotten, that's why she will fall. In the end Mystery Babylon will be broken before the whole world- this is the word of the Lord.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/06/what-you-never-heard-before-pt-1-july-6-2019/
Other pages to visit on the blog:
PROPHECY: https://the-masters-voice.com/prophecy/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.