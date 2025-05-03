Battle Circuit (1997, Arcade)

Battle Circuit is a scrolling beat'em up developed and published by Capcom. It was only released in the arcades.

The game is about a group of five bounty hunters. Players can choose to play one of these characters. The plot revolves around a mysterious disk which is being sought after by various villains.

While gameplay is similar to most other Capcom beat'em ups, there is distinctive feature. During the game, you collect coins which can be spent to buy new moves and abilities after completing a level.