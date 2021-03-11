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Comparing Brita filtered water to distilled water
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281 views • March 11, 2021
#Adrian #water #distilledWater
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/newsletter-signup/
I feel that drinking distilled water is one of the most important things I have done for my own health. Many, many others also feel that.
In this episode I compare tap water, Brita filtered water and distilled water. the ppm of each and the colour changes with electrolysis.
The plain Welsh tap water had 96 ppm on the Total Dissolved Solids meter, the Brita filtered water the same, and the distilled water 10 ppm.
The negative charge of the water acts a a strong magnetic force to melt and remove positively charge toxins in your body and remove them.
In the process of the toxic material moving from safe(ish) storage in your body to transport and then out you can experience detoxification symptoms like flu and so on. The more organic minerals you are taking in in terms of fruits and vegetables especially juices the easier the detoxification will be.
If you want a distiller this is where I got mine from. Make WaterPure.
If you use this link and purchase I will get £20 referral fee. It will not cost you a penny more.
https://www.makewaterpure.co.uk/?cmid=THVmWlZFWFJYRVk9&;afid=YVJqdUJQMWI2Tms9&ats=YXErRWFBS3hCd1E9
Glass jug for storage:
https://amzn.to/37hBvXD
According to them the cost is about 10 p per litre so the payback period will not be long for us.
Doctors and experts with the courage to tell the truth about distilled water:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/doctors-and-experts-with-the-courage-to-tell-the-truth-about-distilled-water/
Books on distilled water:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/book-and-articles-on-distilled-water/
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/newsletter-signup/
I feel that drinking distilled water is one of the most important things I have done for my own health. Many, many others also feel that.
In this episode I compare tap water, Brita filtered water and distilled water. the ppm of each and the colour changes with electrolysis.
The plain Welsh tap water had 96 ppm on the Total Dissolved Solids meter, the Brita filtered water the same, and the distilled water 10 ppm.
The negative charge of the water acts a a strong magnetic force to melt and remove positively charge toxins in your body and remove them.
In the process of the toxic material moving from safe(ish) storage in your body to transport and then out you can experience detoxification symptoms like flu and so on. The more organic minerals you are taking in in terms of fruits and vegetables especially juices the easier the detoxification will be.
If you want a distiller this is where I got mine from. Make WaterPure.
If you use this link and purchase I will get £20 referral fee. It will not cost you a penny more.
https://www.makewaterpure.co.uk/?cmid=THVmWlZFWFJYRVk9&;afid=YVJqdUJQMWI2Tms9&ats=YXErRWFBS3hCd1E9
Glass jug for storage:
https://amzn.to/37hBvXD
According to them the cost is about 10 p per litre so the payback period will not be long for us.
Doctors and experts with the courage to tell the truth about distilled water:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/doctors-and-experts-with-the-courage-to-tell-the-truth-about-distilled-water/
Books on distilled water:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/book-and-articles-on-distilled-water/
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Keywords
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