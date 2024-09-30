BIG MIKE'S 🏳‍🌈 WEADING WAINBWOH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives - 🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Former First Lady Michelle Obama went undercover in New York to visit a bookstore and to promote her own book. Many voters commented on how ‘Michelle looks very different from her recent DNC appearance.’
Source: https://x.com/iluminatibot/status/1840738822839033924
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/4hmuqm