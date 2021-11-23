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Leftist Race War Targeting White People Exposed in the Wake of Waukesha Terror Attack
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60 views • November 23, 2021
The deadly attack killing and injuring Wisconsin children, the elderly, band members, and cheerleaders by an SUV during the annual Christmas Parade in Waukesha was the last thing America needed. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-waukesha-tragedy-exclusive-report/
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