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Honoring The Sacred
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20 views • December 25, 2020
When we talk about Honoring the sacred, we are talking about humanity as a whole. This Voice of Reason gets into the demonic figures like Gates, Fauci, the global elite and the global reset. Along with the political bullshit going down. People like Mike Adams, RFK JR and others are the light in the darkness and we HAVE to make a stand! Merry Christmas!
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