TO EVICT GOVERNMENT FROM YOUR BUSINES OR PROPERTY; ASK FOR 3 FORMS OF ID; COPY OF THEIR WARRANT; NO WARRANT- GIVE THEM COPIES OF USC TITLE 18 PART 1 CHAPTER 13 SECTION 241 & 242 AND TRESPASS THEM

UNITED STATES CODETITLE 18 - CRIMES AND CRIMINAL PROCEDUREPART I - CRIMESCHAPTER 13 - CIVIL RIGHTS§ 241. Conspiracy against rightsIf two or more persons conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any inhabitant of any State, Territory, or District in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or because of his having so exercised the same; orIf two or more persons go in disguise on the highway, or on the premises of another, with intent to prevent or hinder his free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege so secured -They shall be fined not more than $10,000 or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and if death results, they shall be subject to imprisonment for any term of years or for life.§ 242. Deprivation of rights under color of lawWhoever, under color of any law, statute, ordinance, regulation, or custom, willfully subjects any inhabitant of any State, Territory, or District to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or to different punishments, pains, or penalties, on account of such inhabitant being an alien, or by reason of his color, or race, than are prescribed for the punishment of citizens, shall be fined not more than $1,000 or imprisoned not more than one year, or both; and if bodily injury results shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and if death results shall be subject to imprisonment for any term of years or for life.