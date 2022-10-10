Why Are Central Banks Around the World Hoarding Gold? With Andy Schectman - #94

Why did the central bank in Switzerland reclassify gold as a tier 1 asset in 2019 and why have central banks around the world been accumulating gold at a rapid pace? Andy Schectman explains the significance of these events and how they tie into the emerging BRICs nations currency that may dethrone decades of U.S. dollar hegemony.



This is the most important podcast I have done to-date. Please listen.



Rumble - https://rumble.com/v1mvz25-why-are-central-banks-around-the-world-hoarding-gold-with-andy-schectman.html

Podcast - https://jsk.transistor.fm