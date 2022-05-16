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Mel K on Flyover Conservatives - the Sexualization of Our Kids
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60 views • May 16, 2022
David and Stacy Whited of Flyover Conservatives interview the inimitable Mel K. Topics include: transgenderism and it's relationship to LGBQ, the sexualization of children, Marxism, Cancel Culture, feminism, and the Communist takeover of America, just to name a few...
See also: Human Sovereignty of Globalist Tyranny?
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/05-2022
and: The Malignant "Woke" Ideology of the Liberal Left
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/04-2022
See also: Human Sovereignty of Globalist Tyranny?
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/05-2022
and: The Malignant "Woke" Ideology of the Liberal Left
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/04-2022
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