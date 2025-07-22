BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rose and Bruno Mars APT parody: "AGP"
Paro-litty-karaoke
Paro-litty-karaoke
22 views • 1 day ago

Parody: "AGP" (autogynophile)

Original song: APT by Rose and Bruno Mars
All lyrics and vocals are my own, I do not own any right to the music, which is used under current legislation permitting parody works.
For entertainment purposes only, all content is based on my own research, beliefs and lived experiences. Please conduct your own research to draw your own conclusions. None of my content is intended to cause harm, alarm or distress, that said, if you are easily offended by truth and facts, then my channel is not for you.

Keywords
parodyfunnyagpno to troonstrans women are mencant change your sexchicks dont have dicks
