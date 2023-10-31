"PLAYED TO THE LEFT"... Be careful what you support.

It's starting to become clear that we re in between 2 groups that would literally tear each other apart... and that supporting either side is a "lessor of evil" sort of thing... either way, it supports murder of the other side. Neither party has any problem Indiscriminantly killing women and children as long as they can get some support for it, get away w it or ... Whatever. Genocide is wrong. Terrorism and murder is wrong. Doesn't matter who does it. Are we feeding the beast by supporting either side? How about we just don't support the problem? I'm just asking. Not telling. What say you? And later when they tell you, "You supported murder when it wasn't your own"... What will you say? But that's the paradigm thats been created. So be careful the slippery slope. I say no to both. That's just my take. And not in my name either as a soul carrying entity and product of my creator. This cannot be done in my name. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]