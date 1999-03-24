March 24, 1999. The Day NATO Rained Fire on Yugoslavia: 78 days, NATO bombed Yugoslavia, over 28,000 bombs, depleted uranium & cluster munitions - 3,000 civilians killed, over 250,000 displaced

🚨BREAKING: The Pentagon is deploying ~3,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East. Some info below after video description:

March 24, 1999. The Day NATO Rained Fire on Yugoslavia For 78 days, NATO bombed Yugoslavia without UN approval, dropping over 28,000 bombs, including depleted uranium and cluster munitions.

More than 2,000 civilians were killed, over 250,000 displaced, and the nation’s infrastructure, culture, and soul were systematically shattered.

This is what Western “humanitarian intervention” really looked like.

Never forget. Never forgive. Never NATO.

Adding: 🚨 BREAKING: The Pentagon is deploying ~3,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East.

Officials say a decision to put boots on the ground in Iran has not been made, but the 82nd Airborne is a rapid-deployment force.

So while Trump pretends peace talks are happening, he's deploying troops to the theater. Is this state-sanctioned homicide?